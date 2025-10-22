St. FX Soccer Teams headed to AUS Championship Tournaments

The STFX X-Men and X-Women soccer teams are both heading to the AUS championship tournament this week.

The X-Women head to Sydney to face the 3rd seeded host Cape Breton Capers at 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. The X-women finished the season with a 3-3-6 record and are seeded 6th. Head coach Graham Kennedy said with the way the women’s team is playing right now, he likes their chances against anybody in the league, noting their three losses were all by one goal.

On the men’s side of things, STFX is hosting this year’s tournament.

The only two losses for the X-Men this season were by one goal each early in the season to Dalhousie and Cape Breton, the second and first seeds in the tournament. The X-Men tied Dalhousie for points but were seeded third based on their head to head loss to the Tigers. The men open their tournament Thursday at STFX Stadium at 4 when they face Memorial.

The Men’s tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. on Thursday when UNB faces Moncton.