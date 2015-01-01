St. FX Soccer’s Amanda Smith and Rugby’s Akwaima Akpan named USport Athletes of the Week

A pair of STFX athletes received UPORTS athletes of the week honours.

STFX women’s soccer striker Amanda Smith is the USPORTS female soccer player of the week.

Smith, a second year Education student (5th year eligibility) from Ottawa, ON was named AUS championship MVP in leading her team to the conference banner this weekend, the first since 2016. Smith was the player of the game in the championship game in a 2-1 win over Cape Breton, scoring the game-tying goal in the second half.

X-Women Rugby lock Akwaima Akpan is the USPORTS female rugby player of the week. Akpan, a first year Human Kinetics student from Halifax, NS, was named the AUS championship MVP as she helped lead her team to a 26-22 victory over UPEI in the AUS final to claim the championship banner. Earlier in the week she was recognized as the AUS rookie of the year and an AUS all-star. She finished the season with 35 points, fourth overall in AUS scoring.