St. FX Sociology Faculty Member Lynda Harling Stalker named Director of Brian Mulroney Institute of Government

Long-time St. FX Sociology professor Lynda Harling Stalker has been named the new Director of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government. Harling Stalker’s appointment is for a three year term. She succeeds Interim Director Dr. Richard Isnor, who has held the post since last September in addition to role as Associate Vice-President Reserach, Graduate and Professional Studies. Isnor is leaving St. FX to becoming the Provost and Vice President, Academic and Research at Mount Allison University.

Harling Stalker has been involved with the Insitute’s Public Policy and Governance program for a number of years.