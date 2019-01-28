St. FX Sociology Professor Stephen Marmura looks at the Impact of Wikileaks in a New Book

The impact of the online whistleblower Wikileaks is explored in a new book by St. FX Sociology Professor Stephen Marmura. His book is entitled “The Wikileaks Paradigm, Paradoxes and Revelations”.

The book touches on a number of topics including Wikileaks’ signficance as a novel expression of counterpower, its efforts to engage the public with and without the use of mainstream media,and how it has adjusted its strategies.

Marmura says his interest in Wikileaks is the result of some his earlier research work.

Marmura says a big question mark for the future of Wikileaks is its founder Julian Assange who remains in holed up in the Ecuador Embassy in London. However, he expects Wikileaks will endure. Marmura says Wikileaks has played a constructive role overall and has learned to navigate the new media landscape. The book is published by Palgrave MacMillan.