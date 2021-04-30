St. FX Spring Convocation Re-Scheduled to May 7th

St. FX University has announced a new date for its Spring Convocation. The University was

planning a virtual ceremony on Sunday. However it was forced to postpone the event because of changes to indoor gathering limits as part of the two week provincial lockdown.

In a letter to the campus community, St. FX president Andy Hakin says the school has developed alternate plans that comply with the province’s gathering guidelines. That includes pre-recording all ceremonial aspects and participants separately. As a result, the virtual convocation ceremonies will now take place on Friday, May 7th.

The first ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. for graduates in Education and Adult Education, Science, Nursing, Human Kinetics, and Human Nutrition degree programs, and Diplomas in Engineering and Integrated Dietetic Internship.

The second ceremony at 6 p.m. is for graduates in Arts, Arts and Science, Music and Business Administration degree programs and Diplomas in Jazz Studies.