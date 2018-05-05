St. FX Spring Convocation to be held today

More than 900 students will receive their degrees and diplomas and convocation today. There will be two graduation exercises; science and education this morning and Arts and Business this afternoon.

St. FX University will confer two honourary degrees today at convocation, one to former faculty member Dr. Teresa MacNeil and to Montreal Businessman and Philanthropist Lino Saputo Junior. Saputo and his wife Amelia recently donated $10 million towards upgrades at the university’s Oland Centre.

989XFM will have highlights of the morning convocation following the one o’clock news today. You can also catch a stream of the ceremonies on line at the St. FX University web site.