St. FX Student Again Coordinating School Supplies Project for Local Families

facing challenges in paying for school supplies. Once again this year, a St. FX University student is coordinating a project to help local familiesfacing challenges in paying for school supplies.

However, Claire MacDougall says the project called the Antigonish School Supplies Share Program will look a little different this year because of COVID-19. Last year, a Back to School Ice Cream Social was held where families could shop and pay what they could for school supplies.

MacDougall says because of the pandemic, she expects even more families will be looking for school supplies. Families that wish to request supplies can visit the web site antigonishschoolsuppliesshare program.org

The program is accepting donations of recycled and new school supplies and cash to purchase materials for students.