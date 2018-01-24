St. FX Student and Antigonish native wins a $10,000 Business Pitch Competition

A St FX entrepreneurship student and Antigonish native has won a $10,000 top prize at an Atlantic entrepreneurship competition. Hannah Chisholm won the event where she made a pitch for her business idea in Halifax called 100 seeds Atlantic. In the contest, 100 business leaders contribute 100 dollars each; to be spent toward developing the business idea. The entrepreneurs then vote for the winner, the finalist with the most votes wins.

Chisholm says the product she wants to develop is called Eggcitables.

Chisholm says the money will be helpful in getting her business started, including registering and incorporating the company. She hopes to launch her firm shortly after graduating from St. FX in May.