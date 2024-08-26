St. FX Student and Westville native Brady Webb Takes Home First Place Honours at the World Solo Amateur Piping Competition in Scotland

St. FX University student Brady Webb of Westville picked up a couple of awards at the World Solo Amateur Piping Competition in Glasgow, Scotland recently.

Webb came in first in both Grade One March, Strathspey and Reel, and Hornpipe and Jig. He was also named overall winner in Grade One.

The event was organized by the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers.

Webb and his bandmates from the Dartmouth and District Pipe Band placed second in their category at the World Pipe Band Championship, also in Glasgow