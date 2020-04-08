989 XFM
St. FX Student Launches Pen Pal Project linking students with Local Seniors and Elementary and High School Students

It’s an idea that connects St. FX students with seniors and local elementary and high school students in this period of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.  It’s the brainchild of third

year St. FX psychology and english student Alyssa Spridgeon.  She calls her initiative the Xaverian Pen Pal Project.

Spridgeon says like many St. FX students, she’s been missing Antigonish and its close-knit community.  She says she came up the idea after thinking of ways to connect and relieve the negative effects of isolation.
Pen pals matched would communicate by various means, including email, video chat, telephone or regular mail.  To sign up, visit https://stfxpenpalproject.wixsite.com/xaverianproject