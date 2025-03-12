St. FX Student-Led Event Pucks for Purpose Looks to Raise $100,000

After raising over $55,000 last year for Canadian Cancer Society’s Camp Good Times program and Motionball for Special Olympics, Pucks for Purpose is back for 2025 with more hockey and a goal of raising $100,000.

Pucks for Purpose kicked off the school year with the Putts for Purpose golf tournament and Plunge for Purpose, which raised over $10,000 already.

This year, there will be two games with a women’s game on March 19 and a men’s game on March 21, with the teams comprised of businesses students taking on Arts and Science students. The event will also feature a visit from the Stanley Cup for the women’s game, and contests where people can win an X-ring, a jet ski, a Subaru, and raffles for things like plane tickets.

Luke White, co-founder of Pucks for Purpose at STFX, said they are hoping for good crowds, noting he understands a lot of people are looking forward to the event, particularly after last year’s success.

The STFX Alumni Association is a title sponsor this year.