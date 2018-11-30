St. FX Student Liam Elbourne looks to further education in Economics with a Rhodes Scholarship

StFX University student Liam Elbourne was recently named as a Rhodes Scholar for 2019.

Elbourne, a Halifax native, is studying economics at X and is captain of the varsity men’s soccer team. He said he was completely shocked to find out he was named a Rhodes Scholar but it is starting to settle in.

The Rhodes Scholarship is one of the most prestigious scholarship programs in the world and allows the winners the chance to study at England`s University of Oxford. He said the scholarship is valued at over 100,000 dollars, covering two years and it is extendable to a third. While the scholarship doesn`t necessarily guarantee entrance into Oxford, Elbourne said he would like to study economics there.

Elbourne was the top ranked Business Administration student at StFX in the 2017-18 academic year with a 94.25 average. He was a finalist last year for the Frank H. Sobey Award for Excellence in Business Studies and received the StFX Athletic Director’s Award for academic achievement in 2016-17. On top of that, he is a four-time U SPORTS academic all-Canadian.

When asked how he was able to balance academics and athletics, Elbourne said he feels they go hand in hand. While he admits he wasn`t the best student prior to university, Elbourne said he quickly learned skills like working hard and developing solid training habits help in the classroom as well as on the pitch.