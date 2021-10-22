St. FX Student questions new Parking Policy at St. FX University

A StFX student wants a resolution to parking issues at StFX.

Landon Morris, a third year X student who lives on Campus in Governors Hall, says he and other students have been having a hard time finding overnight parking on the university campus. Morris pointed to three parking tickets he received since school began, though he noted one came after he parked in a non-parking space and two stemmed from him parking in spaces not designated for overnight parking.

Students living in residence who wish to leave vehicles overnight are required to purchase an overnight parking permit at a cost of $300 for the year or $175 for one academic term.

In a video shared to Facebook, Morris pointed to StFX selling 1,700 parking passes for 1,400 available spaces. At the time, the university stated the overselling was deemed manageable based on the number of parking permits issued in the previous two years. When asked about the issue, StFX Vice-President of Finance and Administration and Head of Student Services Andrew Beckett said the university sold 400 overnight passes for an approximate amount of spaces.

Beckett said he appreciates the frustrations people have, noting the school created almost 100 new parking spaces after initial complaints in September.

He said the university opened up 57 spaces on the other side of the old highway. The space is gated and locked between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. but students needing access can contact security to open the gates for them.