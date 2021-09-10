St. FX Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

There’s been a positive COVID-19 case at St.FX University. The school’s Vice-President of

Students, Elizabeth Yeo, in a letter to the campus community, says it was informed of the positive result by Nova Scotia Public Health on Thursday. Yeo says the student has not attended classes, and instead began isolating after experiencing symptoms and opted for testing. As part of the St.FX pandemic plan, the student continues to safely quarantine on campus with the appropriate academic and operational supports in place.

Contact tracing is being managed by Public Health.