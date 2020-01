It’s an opportunity for St. FX University students to network with employers. The event, to be held Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Bloomfield Centre’s MacKay Room is called “Connect @ X”.

One of the organizers of the event is 4th year St. FX Business Student Kelsey Bowman. She says there will be a wide spectrum of employers that students can meet.

Bowman says last year’s Connect @ X was a success; some students landed jobs through follow-ups with employers at the event. Matthew Berrigan, regional manager of the Northern Connector program says it was also rewarding for employers; getting a chance to connect with the next generation of talent