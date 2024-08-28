St. FX Students’ Annual Charity Day will be Raising Money for the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society

STFX Students will be posted up around Antigonish on September 7 looking for donations for Charity Day.

Francisco Chang, president of the STFX Students Union, stated in previous years students union took part in Shinerama, a national post-secondary fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis. Last year, they decided to move towards raising money for a local charity but the weather kept them from doing something for the incoming students at that time.

This year, they decided to try again and collect funds for the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society.

On Saturday, September 7th, students will post up at various locations throughout the town, cheering, dancing, and singing to encourage donations.

If businesses want to reach out to the students union to host a station near their spot, they can reach Chang at su_pres@stfx.ca