St. FX Students back in class: COVID testing this weekend

St. FX students are back in the classroom this week. In the original plan, in-person classes on campus were to start January 19th, but St. FX adjusted the date to allow returning New Brunswick students time to self isolate. St. FX VP of students Elizabeth Yeo said students have since completed their quarantine and two weeks of classes. Three students who returned to X tested positive for COVID-19 but isolated as required, and Yeo says they have recovered. She says the university and the students followed health protocols and are pleased there was no community spread.

The Amelia Saputo Centre will serve as a COVID testing site on Friday from 1 to 7 p.m and Saturday from noon until 6.