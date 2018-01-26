St. FX Students Elect Students Union President and Vice-President, Approve annual Oland Centre Renovation Fee

St. FX students have elected their leaders for the 2018-2019 academic year. Rebecca Mesay was chosen Students Union President during a general election held

Wednesday and Thursday. Mesay beat out two other challengers for the post, Lucas Middleton and Will Fraser.

Mesay is currently the Students Union Vice-President of Residence Affairs.

Tiffany MacLennan, now the Deputy Chair of Council was elected Vice President Academic. MacLennan was the only candidate for V-P on

the ballot.

Students also approved an annual 125 dollar student fee for renovations at the Oland Centre in a referendum included with the election. The new fee is expected to raise $5 million toward upgrades over the next 10 years.