St. FX Students Reminded to Socialize Safely this Weekend

StFX University is reminding students to socialize safely this weekend.

Even with Homecoming 2021 celebrations happening online this year, StFX VP of Students

Elizabeth Yeo said they know students will be socializing this weekend. However, she said the university is taking extra steps to remind students of their responsibilities to themselves, one another, and the community.

Students were reminded of gathering sizes, 25 indoors, 50 outdoors, and Yeo said the university worked with community partners like landlords and the RCMP to do what they can ahead of time and be ready to respond if needed.

Yeo said the majority of X students are terrific, adding they won’t let a few individuals who choose not to follow the rules become the picture of StFX.