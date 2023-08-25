St. FX Students Return to the University Next Week

StFX University will officially welcome returning and new students to the school and Antigonish

beginning next week.

Jacqueline De Leebeeck, director of student life for StFX, said about 1,000 new students will be joining the university this year, with about 900 of them living on campus.

Some students, including international students, will be moving in on Thursday, August 31, which will also feature community building orientation activities. The rest of the on-campus students will be moving in on September 1. On September 2, there will be some orientation activities, as well as academic orientation, and a headphone disco in the evening.

All new students will go though three different workshops on September 3, with the Xaverian welcoming ceremony set for September 4, and the First day of classes is Tuesday, September 5.

Like last year, there will be a door to door campaign with local councillors and university representatives visiting off campus students to welcome them back and provide information on things like waste sorting, important local bylaws, and how to be a good neighbour.