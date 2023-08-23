St. FX Students Starting to return to Campus for the Fall Term

With the influx of university students coming to the area over the next few weeks, Antigonish

RCMP want residents and students alike to stay safe.

Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath said this time of year brings StFX University students back to town, noting athletics are already underway. With that comes a lot of increased foot traffic and more people around town. He said it’s a good time to remind residents to lock their cars and be safe.

MacBeath said police are hoping for a good year with the return of students to the area.