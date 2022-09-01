St. FX Students to Arrive on Campus This Week Ahead of the Start of Fall Semester

StFX University is set to welcome back students this weekend.

The school is hosting a check-in for around 425 students on Friday and 540 students on Saturday. There will be another check-in on Monday for about 500 students.

StFX University President Dr. Andy Hakin said the school is being very cautious.

Hakin said the university asking students to be vaccinated before returning, adding anyone who is feeling ill is asked to stay at home.

In the early part of the school year, the StFX leadership team will visit students in the community along with leaders in municipal government including Town of Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher and County Warden Owen McCarron. He said they will be going door-to-door to make sure students know what it means to be at StFX and what is expected of students in the community.