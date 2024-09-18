St. FX Students Union Charity Day is this Weekend; Proceeds to Go to Antigonish Affordable Housing Society

After a slight delay due to some unfortunate weather, the STFX Students Union Charity Day is ready to go this weekend.

Francisco Chang, president of the STFX Student Union, announced the new date of September 21, after the original date of September 7 was rained out.

For years, local students collected money for Shinerama, a national post-secondary fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis. Chang said they decided to move towards raising money for a local charity last year but inclement weather at the time forced them to post-pone the event until this year. The charity to receive funding this year is Antigonish Affordable Housing.

Chang said students will post up at various spots around the town, singing, dancing, and getting to know residents while also raising money for a good cause. He said they are hoping to make Charity Day an essential part of STFX`s orientation week, and a traditional way of giving back to the local community.