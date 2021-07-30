St. FX Students Union Encouraging Students to Become Engaged in Provincial Election

The StFX Students Union is promoting the Get Out The Vote campaign and aiming to get students more involved in the upcoming election.

Ben Fairhurst, VP of external affairs with the StFX Students Union, said all of the student associations associated with Students Nova Scotia, an advocacy group for Post secondary students, are working on a collective effort to collect voting pledges from students. He said they are offering students the information necessary to be a part of the democratic process.

Historically, said Fairhurst, students haven’t had access to this sort of information. The Students union is offering social media posts discussing things like voting eligibility, voting options, and where and how to register. Also, he says, they are offering events like podcasts with candidates and in person events like a Get Out The Vote barbeque.

The main goal, said Fairhurst, is getting across the message that voting makes a difference.