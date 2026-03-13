St. FX Students Union Organizing a Rally to Protest Provincial Budget Cuts

In protest of recent provincial budget cuts, the STFX Students Union is hosting a rally in front of Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson’s office from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. on March 18.

Jacob Cruchet, president and CEO of the STFX Students’ Union, said they are hosting the rally in an effort to give students the space to voice their concerns.

Cruchet said the rally isn’t just for students and everyone is welcome. He understands there will be a lot of people, noting he heard of some professors planning to bring their entire classes out.