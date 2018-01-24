St. FX Students voting in Referendum on Financially Supporting Oland Centre Upgrades

St. FX students are being asked this week if they support major renovations to the Oland Centre. A referendum is included on the ballot in the annual Students Union general election, to be held Wednesday and Thursday. Current Students Union President Annie Sirois says students are being asked if they would agree to pay an annual fee toward the upgrade.

Sirois says the students have the option to vote yes, no or to abstain. Total cost of the renovation is 30-million dollars; about 13 million has already been raised.

The renovation project includes new classroom spaces, tripling the size of the fitness centre, overhauling public change rooms and varsity locker rooms; and replacing the exterior bleachers. The floor and seating in the main gym have already been replaced.