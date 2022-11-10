St. FX Takes Four Major AUS Season Awards

St. FX X-Men dominated the AUS football major awards and all-star selections.

St. FX picked four of the seven major league awards.

The Chris Flynn Trophy for Most Outstanding Player is X-Men second year Running Back Malcolm Bussey. The human kinetics student led the AUS in rushing, rushing yards , yards per game and rushing touchdowns. His league-leading 11 touchdowns led the country. Bussey was AUS Rookie of the Year last season.

Other St. FX award winners included Alex Fedchun as

Outstanding Lineman; Larry Uteck Trophy winner for Coach of the Year Gary Waterman and the Phil Hughes Award for Volunteer Coach of the Year to Tyler Wilson.

Thirteen X-Men were also named as AUS all-stars; Defensive Tackle Zecheriah Willems, Defensive End Alex Fedchun, Linebacker Dyton Blackett, Halfback Brandyn Martin, Cornerback Liam Wilde, Guard Will Chapman, Tackle Liam McConville, Receivers Zachary Houde, Ben Harrington and Zakariya Karim, Running Back Malcolm Bussey, Quarterback Silas Fagnan (fan-yon) and Placekicker Ben Hadley.

The AUS Loney Bowl Championship Final will be Saturday at 2 at St. FX stadium, as the X-Men host the Mount Allison Mounties