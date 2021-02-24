St. FX to be site for Vaccine Clinic

St. FX will be the site for Antigonish’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic. Vaccines will be given in the MacKay room in Bloomfield Centre, beginning March 15th. It’s part of the province’s vaccine strategy that will see residents aged 80 and older receiving the first doses. It’s expected that the entire vaccination roll-out will take at least six months. St. FX President Andy Hakin says while the clinic will be operating on campus, the site itself will be managed by Public Health officials, who will also make all decisions regarding vaccination appointments and roll-out.

Appointments can be booked beginning March 8th either online at novascotia.ca/vaccination or by calling toll-free, 1-833-797-7772.