St. FX to Begin Winter Term online; moving to in-person classes at the end of January

Classes at St. FX University will be going online for the first two weeks of the winter term in

January. It’s part of a plan approved by the University Senate on Monday. The plan was developed by the University’s Academic Leadership Team.

Acting Academic Vice-President and Provost Tim Hynes says the plan also includes an on-line exam period. It’s to allow students to complete all exams deferred from December. On-line exams will begin on January 7th and runs until the 14th.

On-line classes will begin on January 17th. There will be no classes on January 28th to facilitate the return of students to campus. In-person classes are set to resume on January 31st.