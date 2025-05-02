St. FX to Confer Honorary Degrees to Three Prominent Canadians as it graduates one of its largest classes ever at Spring Convocation this weekend.

It’s a big weekend for St. FX University.

On Sunday, the school will graduate one of its largest classes ever with more than 1,140 students set to receive their degrees and diplomas at Spring Convocation. There will be two ceremonies, one at 9 a.m. and the other at 3 p.m.

St. FX will confer three honourary degrees. Among those to receive a Doctor of Laws degree is Canadian Olympian, Mental Health Advocate, philantrhopist and humantarian Clara Hughes.

Other recipients include St. FX alumnus, catholic theologian, teacher, author, public speaker, senior academic administrator, narrator and documentarian Dr. Michael Higgins ; and a major force for policy changes in economic development, the Atlantic Fishery telecommunications, developing country debt and science and technology Dr. Peter Nicholson.