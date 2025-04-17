Listen Live

St. FX to confer honourary degrees at Spring Convocation to Athlete Clara Hughes, St. FX alumnus, teacher and Writer Dr. Michael Higgins; and Innovation and Science advocate Dr. Peter Nicholson

Apr 17, 2025 | Local News

STFX  University is recognizing three people with honorary degrees during Spring Convocation ceremonies set to take place on Sunday, May 4.

Receiving the degree Doctor of Law honoris causa are athlete Clara Hughes; Dr. Michael Higgins, a StFX alumnus, teacher, writer, documentarian, and university president; and Dr. Peter Nicholson, a leading voice for innovation and science policy in Canada.

Photo(l-r): Dr. Michael Higgins, Dr. Clara Hughes, and Dr. Peter J. M. Nicholson

StFX will also graduate one of its largest classes ever this spring. More than 1,140 students are set to receive degrees and diplomas during Spring Convocation, with two ceremonies: at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

 


