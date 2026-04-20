St. FX to Confer Honourary Degrees to Entertainer Natalie MacMaster, Elder Kerry Prosper and Business Leader and Philanthropist Mark Wallace at Spring Convocation

St. Francis Xavier University will honour three distinguished individuals at its Spring Convocation ceremonies on Sunday, May 3, presenting the degree Doctor of Laws upon Natalie MacMaster, one of Canada’s most celebrated fiddlers; Mi’kmaw Elder Kerry Prosper ’09, whose decades of leadership have advanced Mi’kmaq cultural practices and strengthened advocacy for Indigenous rights; and Mark Wallace ’80, a respected business leader and philanthropist known for his principled leadership and lasting community impact.

More than 1,000 students are set to graduate during morning and afternoon convocation ceremonies to be held at the Charles V. Keating Centre on May 3.