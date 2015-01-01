Listen Live

Listen Live

Goji's & Pita Pit

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year
Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

St. FX to Face Guelph in Quarterfinals at Women’s National Rugby Championship in Quebec City

The schedule for the USPORTS 2023 women’s rugby championship is out and the STFX X-Women will take on Guelph in the quarterfinals.

All four quarterfinals ARE set for Wednesday, November 1. The opening game will be at 2 p.m. and will feature Ottawa taking on Victoria. The second quarterfinal will follow at 4 p.m. and will see STFX playing Guelph. The evening session will see Queen’s and UPEI square off at 6 p.m., while the hosts – and defending national champions – from Laval will take on UBC at 8 p.m.

Game Day 2 is set for Friday, November 3, and will see consolation games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., with championship semi-finals to follow at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The final day will be Sunday, November 5, and will start with the fifth-place game at  noon, followed by the bronze-medal game at 2 p.m. and the championship at 4 p.m.

Subway Antigonish: Eat Fresh
Coldstream: Like, Share, Comment for your chance to win!

Coldstream: Like, Share, Comment for your chance to win!
Subway Antigonish: Eat Fresh

Goji's & Pita Pit
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year
Subway Antigonish: Eat Fresh
Coldstream: Like, Share, Comment for your chance to win!

Goji's & Pita Pit
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year