St. FX to Face Guelph in Quarterfinals at Women’s National Rugby Championship in Quebec City

The schedule for the USPORTS 2023 women’s rugby championship is out and the STFX X-Women will take on Guelph in the quarterfinals.

All four quarterfinals ARE set for Wednesday, November 1. The opening game will be at 2 p.m. and will feature Ottawa taking on Victoria. The second quarterfinal will follow at 4 p.m. and will see STFX playing Guelph. The evening session will see Queen’s and UPEI square off at 6 p.m., while the hosts – and defending national champions – from Laval will take on UBC at 8 p.m.

Game Day 2 is set for Friday, November 3, and will see consolation games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., with championship semi-finals to follow at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The final day will be Sunday, November 5, and will start with the fifth-place game at noon, followed by the bronze-medal game at 2 p.m. and the championship at 4 p.m.