St. FX To Hold Information Sessions for Community on Plans for Fall Semester

With Students returning to StFX in the fall, the university is planning a series of information

sessions for the community.

The first online interactive sessions, set for July 15, will feature leaders from StFX, and the Town and County of Antigonish going through the plans for students returning to the area. They will also take public questions and residents are invited to submit questions in advanced to be addressed in the presentation. The sessions will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m..

People can visit www.stfx.ca/communityInfo to learn more and people can submit questions to community@stfx.ca