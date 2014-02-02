St FX to Host an Environmental Health Conference this Weekend

A number of experts will be at the St. FX University campus this weekend for an environmental health conference.

Organized by the Health Society on Campus, the event is entitled ” Roots to Results, A Conference on Cultivating Environmental Health Equity”.

Chief organizers of the event are society co-vice-presidents Katie MacNeil and Reese Mann.

The conference opens Friday night at 6 at Mulroney Hall’s Barrick Auditorium with four speakers, who are specialists in health promotion, disease prevention, mental health, climate change and environmental health. It will continue Saturday morning at the Schwartz auditorium and McKenna Centre, sessions begin at 9. The Keynote speaker for the conference is Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson.

Everyone is welcome to attend the conference, no registration is required. If you would like to attend the lunch on Saturday email health@stfx.ca