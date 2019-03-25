St. FX to Host Conference of High School Student Leaders

Nova Scotia Secondary Students Association will meet for their annual conference over the Victoria Day long weekend. One of the organizers of the event is Jack Clapperton, a Grade 12 student at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish. Nova Scotia’s next generation of leaders will gather on the St. FX Campus later this spring. TheNova Scotia Secondary Students Association will meet for their annual conference over the Victoria Day long weekend. One of the organizers of the event is Jack Clapperton, a Grade 12 student at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish.

He says it will be a busy weekend.

Clapperton says traditionally the conference attracts 200 to 300 students in Grades 9 to12. Clapperton says the theme of the conference is Synergy. Clapperton says St. FX was a great help to the organizers, in both the planning of the conference and the venues provided.