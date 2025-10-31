St. FX to Host the Maritime Women’s University Field Lacrosse Championship Tournament This Weekend

The Maritime Women’s University Field Lacrosse championship tournament is set for Sunday at STFX Stadium.

Taylor Schmitt, vice president and co-coach of the STFX Women’s Lacrosse team, said it was a good season for the squad, noting they finished second in the four team league. Schmitt said some members of the team joined having never held a lacrosse stick before, but they picked it up well.

Games start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, with X playing Acadia in a semi final at 11:30. The Consolation game is set for 2, and the title game runs at 4.

Schmitt thanked everyone involved in setting up and running the championship tournament, as well as her teammates and the head of club sports.