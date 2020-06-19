Tim Horton's
St. FX to offer Most Classes in the Fall In-Person with some Online

The StFX Board of Governors officially voted to approve plans to welcome students back to campus in September. The board voted earlier today after StFX’s Senate endorsed a motion to offer a mixed-method of delivery with most of the classes being delivered in-person and some classes online for the fall.

A release from the university states the approval comes after a recommendation was put forward outlining months of careful planning and deliberation related to student, employee and community safety.