St. FX Univeristy Receives $15 million Donation for Institute For Innovation in Health

It is the largest private donation in St. FX University’s history. It’s also one of the largest of its

kind to a university in Nova Scotia. At a St. FX gala event held in Halifax Saturday evening, it was announced that philanthropist and supporter of the university. Dr. Victor Phillip Dahdeleh, through the Victor Dahdeleh Foundation is donating $15 million to the school. It will used towards creating the Victor Phillip Dahdeleh Hall. It will house the university’s new Victor and Mona Dahdeleh Institute for Innovation in Health at St. FX

The Institute, to be built on the former Lane Hall property on campus, will look at ways to improve health promotion and mental health and wellness in rural communities, including chronic disease prevention and management, rehabilitation and aging in place. It will be the home for the departments of Human Kinetics, Nutrition, Psychology, the Bachelor of Arts and Science in Health program, and the headquarters for the National Collaborating Centre for the Determinants of Health. It will also have room for a number of shared and collaborative research spaces.

Construction is expected to start next year with completion in late 2025 or early 2026.