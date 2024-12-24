St.FX University and Brian Mulroney Institute of Government Receive Federal Funding

A big boost for St.FX University.

Federal Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St. Onge has announced the university will receive $10 million as well as matching fund of up $10 million in support of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government. In a release the Canadian Heritage Department says the funds are being allocated in honour of Brian Mulroney, the country’s 18th Prime Minister.

The Institute was established in 2018, as a centre for research and analysis in public policy, education and government studies.