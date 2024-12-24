Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

St.FX University and Brian Mulroney Institute of Government Receive Federal Funding

Dec 24, 2024 | Local News

A big boost for St.FX University.

Federal Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St. Onge has announced the university will receive $10 million as well as matching fund of up $10 million in support of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government.  In a release the Canadian Heritage Department says the funds are being allocated in honour of Brian Mulroney, the country’s 18th Prime Minister.

Mulroney Hall, home of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, St. FX University (Ken Kingston photo)

The Institute was established in 2018, as a centre for research and analysis in public policy, education and government studies.  


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year