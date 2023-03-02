St. FX University and Nova Scotia Community College Collaborate on a new Business Intelligence and Analytics Program

St. Francis Xavier University and the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) partnered on a new

business program.

The Business Intelligence and Analytics program means students can earn a BBA with Advanced Major plus a Graduate Certificate in Business Intelligence and Analytics in just four years.

Dr. Todd Boyle, professor of operations management at StFX’s Gerald Schwartz School of Business, said business intelligence and analytics is focussed on the collecting, synthesizing, and examination of current and historical data.

This dual credential program is designed for those who want to accelerate their education in the field of business intelligence and analytics, with participants getting the same training as other business students, with added immersion in the data reporting technologies and best practices.

In just four years of full-time study, students will graduate with two highly valued credentials to support a future in the technology sector.