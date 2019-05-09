St. FX University announces Bursaries ahead of NSSSA student leaders conference

StFX University introduced five new bursaries available to Nova Scotia Secondary School Students’ Association members.

The new bursaries will include The NSSSA Entrance Bursary, for students entering full-time, first year studies at the university in September who demonstrate financial need and have held a leadership role in the NSSSA. The bursary is valued at up to $500.

Another is the Lorne ‘Abe’ Abraham NSSSA Bursary, established to honour Abraham and his commitment to students and the NSSSA. It is available to students entering full-time, first year studies in September who demonstrate financial need and be a member who has held a position in the NSSSA Provincial Cabinet or on the NSSSA Conference Committee. It is also valued at up to $500.

StFX is once again looking forward to hosting NSSSA student leaders on campus when the 2019 provincial conference takes place May 16-19.