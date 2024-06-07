Listen Live

St. FX University Announces Creation of Canadian Maritime Security Network

Jun 7, 2024 | Local News

STFX University has announced the creation of the Canadian Maritime Security Network (CMSN), a three-year project led by Dr. Adam Lajeunesse, a STFX professor in the Public Policy and Governance Program.

A release from the university states the program received a $750,000 grant from the Canadian Department of National Defence’s Mobilizing Insights in Defence and Security (MINDS) program.

StFX PGOV and political science students aboard HMCS Harry DeWolf during the 2024 Students at Sea Event. (St. FX University photo)

Lajeunesse said explained the CMSN is a network designed to give policy advice to the Canadian government while looking at the rapidly evolving global maritime security dynamic. The intent is to bring outside expertise in order to provide the government with outside the box thinking and solutions they may not have had to address new dynamic security problems.

 

The project is a partnership with the Centre for Military and Security Studies at the University of Calgary.


