Listen Live

Summer Cruiser
Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

St. FX University Business Professor Dr. Mary Oxner Receives a Prestigious Regional Teaching Award

Sep 24, 2025 | Local News

St. Francis Xavier University professor Dr. Mary Oxner, Chair of the Department of Accounting & Finance, Faculty of Business, recently received the Association of Atlantic Universities (AAU) Distinguished Teaching Award.

Dr. Mary Oxner (St. FX University photo)

The award recognizes excellence in university teaching over a number of years, primarily at the undergraduate level.

Oxner stated she is both delighted and humbled by the honour, adding that incorporating experiential learning activities, practical and professional applications and humour into courses continues to make teaching interesting, relevant and engaging.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year