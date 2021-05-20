St. FX University Captures Four National Awards from the Canadian Council for the Advancement of Education

St. FX University’s Advancement Department has picked up four national awards. The honours

come from the Canadian Council for the Advancement of Education. The CCAE’s 2021 Prix d’Excellence Awards recognizes best practices in fundraising, alumni relations and communications at advancement departments across the country.

St. FX won a gold award for the Best Fundraising Initiative for the Coady Institute’s The Circle of Abundance. St. FX also won a Silver Award in the same category for its Point After Club. A Silver Award was also conferred to St. FX for Best Alumni Initiative for its Alumni Chapter Challenge.

The fourth award to the school, also a Silver was for Best Media Relations Initiative. The award was for the weekly morning interviews on 989XFM over the just completed academic year with University President Andy Hakin, and hosted by station manager Ken Farrell.