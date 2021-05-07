St. FX University Confers Degrees and Diplomas to More than 900 students at Virtual Spring Convocation

It was a special day at St. FX University. The school held its Spring Convocation Friday with two

virtual ceremonies. The University awarded degrees and diplomas to more than 900 graduates

The University also presented two honourary degrees. One of the recipients is the Province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, a position he has held since 2007. Strang has become a household name in the past year, featured in regular briefings in the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message to the graduates, Strang says the pandemic has demonstrated how connected we are at a global level; how something half-way around the world can impact us in Nova Scotia.

He paid tribute to the response locally to the pandemic, by St. FX University staff, faculty and students, as well as the community.

Strang thanked the university for the honour, saying he is receiving it on behalf of all public health professionals in the province in recognition of their dedication and expertise over the past year and a half supporting and leading Nova Scotia through the current pandemic.

Also receiving an honourary degree at Convocation was Sean Boyd, a former member of the St.

FX Board of Governors and CEO of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Canada’s second largest gold mining company.

Boyd’s message to graduates was simple; be kind to one another, make a positive difference in people’s lives and surround yourself with family and friends.

Degrees and diplomas were awarded at Spring Convocation to graduates in Education, Adult Education, Science, Nursing, Human Nutrition, Human Kinetics, Engineering, Arts, Music, Jazz Studies, Business Administration and Arts and Science.