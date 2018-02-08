St. FX University creating more Living Learning Communities in Residences

In September, St.FX University will have seven new living learning communities in its residences. These learning Communities will allow students to live in a

community tailored space that relates to their academics or lifestyle interests.

Director of Student Life at the University, Jacqueline De Leebeeck says these ‘communities’ allow like minded people to work and live in a common space, which can create a better university experience. De Leebeeck says that this style of living has proven to help students develop better during their time in university:

Some examples of the living learning communities includes two academic-focused communities for nursing students and another for students enrolled in the Humanities Colloquium, along with several interest based and lifestyle communities.