St. FX University Earth Sciences Professor Dr. Brendan Murphy Receives National Award from the Geological Association of Canada

St. FX University Earth Sciences professor Dr. Brendan Murphy has received a national award.

Murphy is the recipient of the Geological Association of Canada’s Logan Medal for 2022. It is the highest honour bestowed by the association. The medal is presented to an individual for sustained distinguished achievement in Canadian earth science.

Murphy has been teaching at St. FX since he graduated with a PhD from McGill University in 1982. Murphy has served on many national and international committees, and is the current science editor of the Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences. He has published more than 350 scientific articles and two introductory textbooks in earth sciences and physical geology.