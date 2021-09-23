St. FX University English Professor Dr. Kailin Wright Receives Atlantic Distinguished Teaching Award

A St. FX English professor has been honoured by her peers. Dr. Kailin Wright is the recipient of

the Association of Atlantic Universities Award for Distinguished Teaching.

The award recognizes excellence in university teaching over a number of years, primarily at the undergraduate level.

Wright, a specialist in Canadian literature and drama, joined the St. FX faculty in 2012. She has been an advocate for Canadian, feminist, and Indigenous literature on campus. Wright believes learning extends outside the classroom and uses visiting speakers and interactive digital tools to demonstrate the relevance of the writers taught in her courses, including giving an opportunity for students to meet and talk to the authors. Canadian poets, novelists, playwrights and scholars have visited her classes, both in-person and virtually.

She has also developed several new courses.

Wright is one of two recipients of the of the Distinguished Teaching Award. The other is Professor Kate Krug of the Department L’nu, Political and Social Students at Cape Breton University. The University of New Brunswick’s Dr. Magdalen Normandeau with the Department of Physics is the recipient of the AAU’s Anne Marie MacKinnon Educational Leadership Award.