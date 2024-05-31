St. FX University forms Accessibility Community and Establishes Award in Honour of Jeff Murray

STFX University yesterday announced the formation of its new STFX Accessibility Committee and the establishment of the annual STFX Award for Accessible and Inclusive Communities, in honour of Jeff Murray.

Monica Foster, VP of finance and administration with STFX and co-chair of the new committee, explained that a few years ago, the province announced legislation requiring all institutions to have an accessibility plan. She said a committee worked together to create the STFX accessibility plan that was approved by the board in December of 2022. From that plan, she said there is a lot of work that needs to be accomplished so they created the STFX Accessibility committee that will do that work and report on the accessibility initiatives for STFX.

Foster said Jeff Murray was a big part of the STFX community, which is why they wanted to honor him.

Foster said there is a lot of work to do but there is a lot of committed people in the area.